Somalia: Govt Prepares Local Fighters for 2nd Phase of Anti-Al-Shabaab War

30 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Guri'el, Somalia — A large number of local fighters were shown in Guri'el district, Galmudug as they are prepared for the second phase of operations against Al-Shabaab.

The 3,000 clan militia will be part of the war to liberate El-Bur and other areas in Galmudug state from the Al-Shabaab, according to top military commanders in the Galgadud region.

The fighters were paraded at the Harqabobe military training camp located on the outskirts of Guri'el district, where officials from the government and the Galmudug addressed them.

The governor of Guri'el, Farah Abdi said that the administration is taking the responsibility of making it possible for the militia to operate in the region and help them with all needs.

Officers of the National Security and Intelligence Agency (NISA) were also present at the event, who were there to encourage the local fighters to play a role in the re-liberation.

One of the local forces that was presented said that they are ready to fight the Al-Shabaab group, and he bought the weapons and ammunition he is carrying with his cattle.

In the coming days, the government is set to officially start the second phase of the war to eliminate the Al-Shabaab group in the country, according to the officials in Mogadishu.

