Somalia: President Chairs Meeting On Financial War On Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with the National Commission for Combating Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

The President listened to the committee's report on the fruits of the national plan to cripple the economic power of Al-Shabaab that facilitates the defeat of the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

This National Committee presented a detailed report on the Al-Shabaab tax, and they said that their ability to collect money from Somali businessmen has been weakened.

Mohamud said that the war against al-Shabaab has three parallel fronts which are; the economy, ideology, and military, and he said that the country will win the current battle.

On the other hand, the President accompanied by the Prime Minister inspected the headquarters of the National Security and Intelligence Agency, observing its work.

The Somali government says it has shut down the financial infrastructure that supports the Islamist militant group al-Shabab.