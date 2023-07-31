Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Participates in the Russia Navy Day Celebration

30 July 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 30 July 2023 - President Isaias Afwerki, on the invitation of President Putin, participated in the National Russia Navy Day celebration held today, July 30.

The main event took place in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, where Russia's naval forces went on display with 45 warships, submarines, and other vessels sailing down the Neva River. Around 3,000 navy personnel also took part in a parade on land, the Kremlin said.

On the invitation of President Putin, President Isaias Afwerki attended the second Russia-Africa Summit convened on July 27 and 28, and met with his Russian counterpart on July 28 for extensive discussions on bilateral ties and international matters of mutual importance.

President Isaias Afwerki and his accompanying delegation also visited various Russian development facilities and plants.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.