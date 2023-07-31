Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Participates in the Russia Navy Day Celebration

Asmara, 30 July 2023 - President Isaias Afwerki, on the invitation of President Putin, participated in the National Russia Navy Day celebration held today, July 30.

The main event took place in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, where Russia's naval forces went on display with 45 warships, submarines, and other vessels sailing down the Neva River. Around 3,000 navy personnel also took part in a parade on land, the Kremlin said.

On the invitation of President Putin, President Isaias Afwerki attended the second Russia-Africa Summit convened on July 27 and 28, and met with his Russian counterpart on July 28 for extensive discussions on bilateral ties and international matters of mutual importance.

President Isaias Afwerki and his accompanying delegation also visited various Russian development facilities and plants.