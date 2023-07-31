Kenya: Stop Disrupting Kenya, Malema Tells Odinga Over Anti-Govt Protests

Nairobi — Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has once again called on Raila Odinga to accept defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking Saturday in Johannesburg during the party's 10th Anniversary rally, the South African opposition leader opined that presidential candidates in Africa should not relive harrowing past experiences characterized by an election's aftermath of brutal violence.

"We want to make a call to Kenya, especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you are doing. Do not disrupt Kenya. We need peace in Kenya. The President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya. I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilize the peace of Kenya," Malema said.

Malema's hard-hitting message to Raila comes a day after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka said they will announce the next cause of action after last week's anti-government protests against the high cost of living.

The coalition canceled protests that were scheduled for Wednesday to hold candlelight vigils in honour of people killed or injured by police during the protests.

While Azimio leaders say at least 50 people were killed and hundreds of others injured during the demonstrations, official records indicate 20 were killed.

The Raila Odinga-led outfit has been organising nationwide protests since March across the country last week to demonstrate against the high cost of living, reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and the raid of opposition parties by the government among other issues.

On Saturday, Azimio and the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition announced plans to form a ten-man team to resolve their political differences.