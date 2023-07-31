Algeria: President of the Republic Honors Top-Ranking Baccalaureate Candidates

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Sunday at the People's Palace to honor the top-raking candidates at the Baccalaureate examination (June 2023 session), awarding them medals, gifts and financial rewards.

The ceremony took place at the People's Palace, in the presence of senior state officials and members of the government, as well as the families of the winners.

President Tebboune also honored student Mohamed Lamine Chaouchi from the province of Algiers, who obtained his Baccalaureate in the mathematics stream with an average of 19.13, as well as student Ines Sekfali in the mathematics-techniques stream (Jijel), with an average of 19.12/20.

Abdelwahed Bousaid from Naama, enrolled at Oran School of the Cadets of the Nation "Martyr Hamdani Adda", known as "Si Othmane", who obtained an average of 19.02 in Mathematics, was also honored by President Tebboune.

In the category of students with special needs, the President of the Republic awarded a distinction to Alaa Menasria from Biskra (motor disability), who ranked first nationally in the experimental sciences stream, with an average of 18.02.