Tanzania: TCRA - Get Ready for Free Super-Fast Wifi in Public Spaces

TANZANIA Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) is in the initial preparations of establishing unlicensed frequency bands, which will allow service providers to offer free Wireless Fidelity (WiFi-Hotspots) in the public spaces.

Speaking in Dodoma recently, the regulator's Director General Dr Jabir Bakari said TCRA is taking the initiative as the government targets 80 per cent of Tanzanians to have access to high speed internet services by 2025.

"We thank the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing to open Information Communication Technology opportunities in order to attain the goal," remarked Dr Jabir.

He told reporters that availability of high speed internet will boost the digital economy in various sectors including finance, tourism, agriculture and health.

The TCRA boss said after enabling accessibility to the high-speed internet, the regulator has now embarked on strategies of enhancing access to free internet in public spaces like bus terminals, hospitals and elsewhere being a strategy to boost internet uses in Tanzania.

Recently, the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye said Tanzania is on track in ensuring access to high-speed and reliable internet communication is becoming productive among its citizens.

"Although Tanzania has not arrived at the goal, a lot of progress has been made," said the minister, adding that the steps involve moving from the concept of internet everywhere to internet to everyone.

"It is critical that our focus is placed on high-speed and productive internet to every person," he said.

Tabling the 2023/24 budget plan, Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the government will continue to manage the digital revolution in the country, which is crucial for transforming the nation to a digital economy.

"In the digital economy, all sectors effectively collaborate through a better digital environment. In achieving the intended goal, the government will implement various projects including: the expansion of National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB); the Digital Tanzania; and Develop the Innovation and Manufacturing of ICT Equipment," he stated.

To realise the country's dream digital economy, TCRA is assuming the responsibility of regulating the telecommunications and postal services.