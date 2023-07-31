Uganda Seeks Serbian Investment to Develop Raw Materials

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has reached out to his Serbian counterpart, President Aleksandar Vucic, seeking support to advance Uganda's economic agenda.

During the launch of the Uganda Trade Hub in Belgrade, President Museveni urged for collaboration in adding value to Uganda's raw materials, with the goal of increasing revenue for the country.

"We need to add value to our agricultural products to enhance revenue generation for Uganda. I call on the Serbian Government to collaborate with us in critical sectors." stated President Museveni.

In response to President Museveni's appeal, President Vucic pledged support by ensuring direct flights between Belgrade and Entebbe proposing that Serbian Career Air Serbia would fly directly to Entebbe via a code share with Uganda Airlines, aiming to enhance connectivity and reduce logistical costs for exporters. To materialize this agenda, President Vucic committed to sending a Serbian delegation to Uganda in August.

The waterfront in Belgrade witnessed the official launch of the Uganda Connect Trade Hub, which is expected to play a significant role in marketing Ugandan products to the world.

The hub, fully stocked with Ugandan products, is manned by Ugandan students who will coordinate bulk orders and serve as ambassadors for the nation's exports.

Board member of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), Badru Ntege, expressed his enthusiasm about the trade hub.

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Development, Odrek Rwabwogo, described the trade hub as the first step toward a bigger vision, representing a disruptive force in the traditional flow of trade. This venture is set to stimulate and invigorate Uganda's export sector significantly.

"The trade hub marks the first step into a bigger picture, disrupting the usual flow of trade," noted Rwabwogo.

As the Uganda flag flew high in Belgrade, local producers back home were encouraged to collaborate and establish consortiums that meet global standards, essential for accessing this new market. The strategic partnership with Serbia holds immense potential to drive Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

With the trade hub now operational and the commitment of the Serbian Government to support Uganda's endeavors, the stage is set for a dynamic surge in Uganda's exports, paving the way for increased revenue and economic prosperity in the East African nation.