Kenya: Govt to Name Spokesperson in the Next Two Weeks

31 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) is expected to name the Government Spokesman in the next two week.

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo confirmed that PSC is finalizing the recruitment process which was initiated in February.

The post was left vacant after Colonel (Retired) Cyrus Oguna who had served in the position from May 2019, resigned in October 2022, to take up the position of Chief of Staff for Siaya Governor James Orengo.

United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala had called on Owalo and PSC to fast-track hiring process.

To qualify for the position, applicants has to hold a Bachelor's Degree in media-related fields from a recognized university, and have worked as a media or communication practitioner for at least 15 years.

The duties of the government spokesperson include communicating government policies and initiatives to the public through various media channels.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.