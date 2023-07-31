Kenya: Govt to Name Spokesperson in the Next Two Weeks

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) is expected to name the Government Spokesman in the next two week.

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo confirmed that PSC is finalizing the recruitment process which was initiated in February.

The post was left vacant after Colonel (Retired) Cyrus Oguna who had served in the position from May 2019, resigned in October 2022, to take up the position of Chief of Staff for Siaya Governor James Orengo.

United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala had called on Owalo and PSC to fast-track hiring process.

To qualify for the position, applicants has to hold a Bachelor's Degree in media-related fields from a recognized university, and have worked as a media or communication practitioner for at least 15 years.

The duties of the government spokesperson include communicating government policies and initiatives to the public through various media channels.