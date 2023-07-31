Tanzania: Geita Go to Rwanda for Preseason Drill

GEITA Gold coach Hemed Morroco said the two international friendly matches lined up in Rwanda will help them to prepare well for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The Geita-based side are slated to face Mukuru Victory in Rwanda on August 5th for their first friendly match while the second signal testing game is scheduled on August 6th.

A day later, the team will return back home and on August 8th, they expect to launch their new season kits to be used in the upcoming season in domestic league.

"I believe that we are going to learn many things from these two friendly matches because our target is to do well next season by claiming the top four slots.

"In order to achieve that, we have to play enough friendly games for the sake of creating cohesion in the squad since we have a new team that deserve to be together for a long time before witnessing tangible results," he said.

He has been given a new challenge at the helm of the team after taking charge from Felix Minziro who will parade with the Tanzania Prisons in the upcoming campaign.

Recently, Geita Gold completed the signing of Kenyan center-back Carlos Kirenge from Tusker FC who is pegged to boost defensive section of the team.

They also succeeded to sign former Mbeya City striker Tariq Seif whose previous team was relegated to the championship league hence they will not be part of next season's premier league engagements.

Last season, Geita Gold finished the league mission on 7th place with 37 points in the bag from 30 matches they played.

They managed to secure 9 wins, 10 draws, 11 defeats and netted 35 goals while conceding 44 goals in the process meaning that their defensive section was a bit porous as they let in more goals.

As such; Morroco who knows well the country's top flight league will be keen to make sure that his side finish the upcoming season in top four and be able to qualify for CAF Interclub Games.