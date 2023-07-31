Tanzania: Samia Deeply Grieved Over Death of Sheikh Basaleh

31 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed her profound grief following the death of Islamic religion scholar, Sheikh Maalim Ali Basaleh.

The famous scholar died on Sunday at the Aga Khan Hospital where he was being treated.

Sheikh Basaleh died after losing battle to kidney complications and cancer.

Using her Twitter account, the Head of State extended her condolences to all Muslims believers, family and close friends of the deceased.

"I have received with sadness the news of the death of Sheikh Maalim Ali Basaleh, a scholar and teacher of faith. My condolences to Muslim believers, family, friends and close relatives. May God rest his soul in heaven. Amen," President Samia tweeted.

According to the son of the deceased, Abdullatif Ali Basaleh, his father was hospitalized for two weeks at the hospital before taking his last breath.

He said that Sheikh Maalim will be buried at the Kisutu cemeteries on Monday afternoon.

