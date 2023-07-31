Tanzania: Mkuranga Authorities Devise Measures to Curb Early Pregnancies

MKURANGA District Commissioner (DC), Ms Khadija Ali has said that authorities in the district have laid down strategy to eliminate adolescent pregnancies in the area.

Among others, she said, they have formed committees to provide education to members of the community and students to ensure they end the problem.

"Pregnancy cases are still existing in our district, but we as authorities have already organised committees that provide education to the community over the issue," said Ms Ali.

She added that they have been making various visits to schools to ensure students are educated and encourage parents to teach their children over good behaviour in order to abstain from risky behaviours.

She made the statement recently, when gracing the launch of girls' hostel at Mwarusembe Secondary School, whereby the dormitory has capacity to accommodate 80 students.

Speaking after the launch of the hostel, Executive Director of the Mukuranga District Council, Mr Waziri Kombo, said they will use that hostel accordingly for betterment of students and also so that donors could continue supporting the district.

The structure was donated by the non-governmental organisation called the African reflections foundation. Ms Maryvonne Pool, founder of the NGO praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for appointing young leaders who are performing well in the district.

"President Samia has brought us young leaders who are working well in Mukuranga District, we are looking forward to continue the partnership," she said, telling the girls at Mwarusembe Secondary to focus on their studies and should abstain from risky behaviours.

Mwajuma Hamis, a form three student at the school, said the new dormitory will relieve them from walking a long distance to and from the school, hence avoiding sexual violences while on the way.

On other hand, Managing Director of Oryx Energies Tanzania Ltd, Mr Benoit Araman, handed over to Mkuranga District a total of 250 gas cylinders worth 25m/- in order to inspire the use of safe energy in the community.