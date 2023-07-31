Chad: WHO Chad - 65 Children Dead in Camps Amid Dire Health Conditions

N'djamena / Khartoum — The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Chad warns of dire health conditions for children in camps for displaced Sudanese people, with 65 children reported dead because of malnourishment since late July.

WHO representative Dr Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo states in her recent report that there have also been seven maternal deaths and 10 as a result of untreated injuries.

According to WHO representative in Sudan Dr Nima Said Abed, she states the urgent need for intervention and the suspension of immunisation activities amid concerns of worsening epidemics during the rainy season.

The health crisis in Sudan has escalated to extremely serious levels, with over two-thirds of hospitals still non-functional, and reports of attacks on health facilities on the rise. Dr Abed called on the international community to increase donor support in order to adequately deliver services.

Dr Ndihokubwayo highlighted that Chad is now hosting 329,177 Sudanese refugees, most of whom are from West Darfur, an area that has been decimated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allied Arab militant groups.

The doctor states that they expect another significant influx by year-end, further straining health facilities in the neighbouring safe haven.

In Khartoum State, Dr Ihsan Faqiri revealed the worsening health conditions due to the security situation. Health cadres are facing obstacles in accessing hospitals, obtaining medicines, and ensuring adequate protection.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Dr Faqiri states that the "delayed arrival of medical relief from abroad raises concerns about the current health crisis", exacerbated by the rainy season leading to diseases and environmental pollution.

He called on the international community for "immediate attention and assistance" to mitigate the suffering of displaced children and address the deteriorating health conditions in Sudan.