Mozambique Airlines Announces New Domestic Routes

28 July 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — Mozambican Airlines (LAM) on Wednesday announced that in August it will introduce several new domestic routes, flying directly between various provincial capitals.

In a statement, LAM explained that, using these routes, passengers will no longer be required to change planes in the country's capital, Maputo.

The new routes are:

Beira - Nampula - Beira: daily Beira - Tete - Quelimane - Beira: on Tuesdays and Saturdays Beira - Quelimane - Tete - Beira: on Mondays and Thursdays Beira - Pemba - Beira: on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Beira - Tete - Nampula - Beira: on Wednesdays and Sundays Beira - Nampula - Tete - Beira: on Fridays

LAM claims that it has undergone a revival since it began operating under the management of the South African company Fly Modern Ark.

Among the recent improvements are the reduction in LAM fares of more than 30 per cent on some routes and an increase in the size of the LAM fleet with the acquisition of two Bombardier JRC 900 aircraft.

At the end of June, Transport Minister Mateus Magala said that there have also been improvements in LAM's operational efficiency with a reduction in the number of cancelled or delayed flights and improved punctuality.

He added that LAM's expenditure had been reined in and there had been a considerable increase in revenue, with a consequent improvement in LAM's financial situation. "Miraculously, the company that was regarded as technically bankrupt three months ago is today technically solvent', he declared.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.