Mozambique Airlines Announces New Domestic Routes

London — Mozambican Airlines (LAM) on Wednesday announced that in August it will introduce several new domestic routes, flying directly between various provincial capitals.

In a statement, LAM explained that, using these routes, passengers will no longer be required to change planes in the country's capital, Maputo.

The new routes are:

Beira - Nampula - Beira: daily Beira - Tete - Quelimane - Beira: on Tuesdays and Saturdays Beira - Quelimane - Tete - Beira: on Mondays and Thursdays Beira - Pemba - Beira: on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Beira - Tete - Nampula - Beira: on Wednesdays and Sundays Beira - Nampula - Tete - Beira: on Fridays

LAM claims that it has undergone a revival since it began operating under the management of the South African company Fly Modern Ark.

Among the recent improvements are the reduction in LAM fares of more than 30 per cent on some routes and an increase in the size of the LAM fleet with the acquisition of two Bombardier JRC 900 aircraft.

At the end of June, Transport Minister Mateus Magala said that there have also been improvements in LAM's operational efficiency with a reduction in the number of cancelled or delayed flights and improved punctuality.

He added that LAM's expenditure had been reined in and there had been a considerable increase in revenue, with a consequent improvement in LAM's financial situation. "Miraculously, the company that was regarded as technically bankrupt three months ago is today technically solvent', he declared.