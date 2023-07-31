Mozambique: Of Petrol Rises and of Diesel Falls

28 July 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) on Thursday night announced a slight increase in the price of petrol, but the price of diesel, kerosene and LPG cooking gas all fall.

The price of a litre of petrol rises from 85.49 meticais (1.34 US dollars, at the current exchange rate) to 86.25 meticais, an increase of 0.9 per cent.

Diesel falls in price from 94.75 to 91.23 meticais a litre - a fall of 3.7 per cent.

The sharpest price cut is for kerosene, which falls by 10.4 per cent, from 79.64 to 71.37 meticais a litre.

The price of a kilo of LPG cooking gas falls by 4.4 per cent, from 90.01 to 86.05 meticais.

These are the prices at which the fuels must be sold in the port cities where they are unloaded (Maputo, Matola, Beira and Nacala). Elsewhere in the country, fuel distributors are allowed to include their legitimate transport costs in the final price to the consumer.

The new prices took effect as from midnight on Thursday.

