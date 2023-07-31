Tanzania: - Cabo Delgado to Reopen Borders With Tanzania

Maputo — Mozambique's General Director of Immigration, Felizardo Sede, has guaranteed that conditions now exist to reopen the border posts on the frontier with Tanzania, which were closed five years ago due to terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The border posts in question are at Nametil, in Mueda district, Namoto, in Palma district, and Chacamba, in Nangade district.

According to Sede, who was addressing reporters in Pemba, the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, during the delivery of four vehicles to reinforce patrolling actions in the districts of Mocímboa da Praia, Montepuez and Pemba, "on our side, we have no problems; we are waiting for our Tanzanian counterpart, so it is an administrative process.'

"With the equipment that we are going to leave there, we are going to respond positively in the inspection of the districts', he added.

The reopening of these border posts has recently been requested by the population, thanks to the improvement of security conditions in the regions where they are located, following the operations carried out by the Mozambican defence and security forces, with support from Rwanda and the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

Cabo Delgado has been plagued by islamist terrorism since October 2017 and, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the conflict has left one million people displaced and about 4,000 dead.