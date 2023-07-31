Mozambique: Mineral Transport Must Be By Rail to Alleviate Road Traffic

Maputo — Mozambique's Deputy Minister of Transport, Amilton Alissone, has stressed that the transport of minerals by rail is the main solution for ending congestion on the N4 Mozambique-South Africa motorway.

There has been a dramatic increase in trucks using the N4 to reach the port of Maputo, causing huge queue of trucks at Komatipoort, on the South African side of the border.

The trucks are carrying iron ore and chromium <https://www.linguee.pt/ingles-portugues/traducao/chromium.html> in particular from South Africa to Maputo Port.

According to Alissone, cited in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', in order to overcome the truck traffic, and manage the cargoes, the Maputo Provincial Government and the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) have signed a contract under which the government has provided 20 hectares of land for building truck park.

"The park will be used to manage the traffic, not solely for parking', said Alissone.

The park will, in its initial phase, be capable of parking 300 to 400 trucks simultaneously and will include basic services, such as restrooms, canteens and offices.

"While the work is taking place, our partners are limiting the circulation of trucks in Maputo city, during rush hour', said the Deputy Minister. "We want the locality of Pessene to become the entrance to Maputo Port, where some bureaucratic measures will be handled to ease the waiting time'.