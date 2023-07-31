Ethiopia: 4th Ethio-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting Underway

press release

The 4th Ethiopia-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission meetings opened this morning in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting is being co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen and Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRDO) of South Africa, Dr. Naledi Pandor.

Senior officials of the two countries have also been participating in the meeting.

The level of performance of the bilateral agreements signed by Ethiopia and South Africa in trade, investment, science, innovation, education, health, culture and many other fields are going to be evaluated thoroughly in the meeting.

Recall South African high-level delegation led by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday.