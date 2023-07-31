Ethiopia, South Africa Agree on Extradition

press release

The governments of Ethiopia and South Africa have signed agreement on extradition today.

Minister of Justice, Gedion Timothewos and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor signed the agreement.

The signing took place at the end of a 4th Ethiopia-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor co-chaired the Joint Ministerial Committee meeting.

During the occasion, Demeke said the meeting will provide the opportunity to further strengthen strong bilateral partnership for the benefit of the two peoples.

To this end, he recalled that several agreements and Memorandum of Understanding signed in the past in various fields, including air services, taxation, and industrial, as well as technological cooperation, among others.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor said on her part that South Africa and Ethiopia have strong bilateral relations in multifaceted spheres.

To the realization of Agenda 2063, the minister pointed out for the need to work in cooperation in digital economy, Artificial Intelligence, value added goods of mutual interest, among other issues thereby fostering bilateral and continent-wide cooperation.