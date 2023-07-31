Uganda: Mpuuga Commends Kabaka Mutebi II for 30 Years of Steady Progress in Buganda Kingdom

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, has praised the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for successfully guiding the Kingdom on a stable path.

His commendation comes as the Kabaka celebrates his 30th coronation anniversary.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of myself, my family, the National Unity Platform (NUP), and the entire opposition, to congratulate His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for his outstanding leadership in steering Buganda towards progress. Over the past 30 years, you have provided us with exemplary guidance," said Mpuuga.

Mpuuga further commended the Kabaka for his confident and calm efforts in rebuilding what was deliberately destroyed.

"The unity and economic growth of Buganda are evident, and we are hopeful that all other aspects of leadership will continue to flourish as we follow your (Kabaka) example," he added.

Today, Buganda Kingdom joins Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in commemorating his 30th coronation anniversary at his palace in Lubiri-Mengo.

This is the first public ceremony since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, as all previous royal ceremonies had been restricted.

The Minister for the Kingdom's special duties and chairman of this year's anniversary organising committee, David Mpanga, stated that the Kabaka is delighted to celebrate his coronation with all his subjects, just as before Covid-19.

He urged the general public to attend in large numbers.

The prayers in gratitude for the Kabaka's life and wisdom in leading the Kingdom will be led by the Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere.

According to Mpanga, all invited guests are expected to be seated by 10 am.

This year's anniversary is themed "The Importance of clans to the Kingdom."