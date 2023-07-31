Rwanda: Kings' Coach Brown On How African Youngsters Can Reach Their Full Potential

Mike Brown, the head coach of National Basketball Association (NBA) side Sacramento Kings, has shared some experience with African youngsters on key things they need to do to take their game to the top level.

He was speaking to the media on Saturday, July 29, during the launch of four new NBA-sponsored basketball courts on the sidelines of the Basketball Without Borders camp which is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The camp is bringing together 80 male and female high-school-age prospects from more than 25 African countries to learn from current and former NBA and WNBA players, legends and coaches.

The youngsters at the camp include Rwanda's Jane Dusabe. The 18-year-old currently plies her trade with The Hoops Rwanda and represents the national women's basketball team.

ALSO READ: Rwandan youngster Dusabe selected for Basketball Without Borders

Asked what he would advise the youngsters to put their game to the very maximum peak, Brown briefed them on focusing on the game and working hard to always strive to improve.

"They should keep working on their individual skill set, but do not lose sight of playing five on five, because everybody works on their individual game, and they're extremely talented as individuals," Brown said.

But, he said, sometimes that doesn't translate to being able to play the game at the highest level with four other people on the court.

"So, spend a lot of time on your individual game. But try to go to the playground and play five on five or three on three. So you know how to do the simple things very easily. Passing, cutting, screening to help your teammates get better. Because not everybody can be Steph Curry. Not everybody can be Michael Jordan," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Brown is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and four-time NBA champion. Besides the Sacramento Kings, he is also the head coach of the Nigeria national team.

He is one of the many coaches who are sharing basketball skills with the players at the BWB camp.

He noted that it makes him feel good to be there, adding that basketball is a common language for everybody.

ALSO READ: NBA, FIBA to hold Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa

NBA CEO Victor Williams is convinced that Africans are really talented in basketball, and the NBA wants to continue to work with the basketball ecosystem, including the basketball federations, the cities and corporate companies to grow the game across the continent so that every African youth can fulfil their potential in the game.

Former French player Ian Mahinmi could only speak positively about the camp and the importance of continuing to promote infrastructure on the continent.

"Infrastructure is key. If kids don't have infrastructure, they can't compete, right?" he noted.