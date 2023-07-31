Kenya: Did Opposition-Affiliated Politician Junet Mohamed Admit They Lost Kenya's Presidential Election and Cast Doubt On the Effectiveness of Nationwide Protests? No, Quote Fabricated

31 July 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

IN SHORT: A quote attributed to Kenyan politician Junet Mohamed is doing the rounds on Facebook, claiming Mohamed has admitted that the Azimio coalition lost the elections and he doesn't believe the nationwide protests will get them to State House. But this quote is fabricated.

A graphic with a quote attributed to Kenyan politician Junet Mohamed is circulating on Facebook.

The quote reads: "The truth is, we lost the elections, that is why I'm finding it hard to trust that demonstrations will get us to Statehouse. We need a different strategy if we are to win in 2027."

State House is the official residence of the country's president.

Mohamed is the house minority whip in the national assembly and member of parliament for Suna East constituency. He is also a member of the Orange Democratic Movement, which is part of Kenya's Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

The quote was posted on Facebook on 23 July 2023, a day after three-day nationwide protests called by Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga against the high cost of living and tax hikes.

Odinga lost the 9 August 2022 election to president William Ruto. But he rejected the results and said Ruto's government was illegitimate.

Mohamed has been conspicuously absent during Azimio coalition meetings and rallies, raising questions on whether he has defected from Odinga's camp.

The graphic has been posted here, here, here, here, here and here.

But did Mohamed actually say this about the elections and nationwide demonstrations? We checked.

Quote is fabricated

On 24 July 2023, Mohamed posted the graphic, with the words "Fake News" stamped on it, on his Twitter page (the platform Twitter was rebranded to "X" on the same day).

The quote is fabricated and should be ignored.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.