South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Sends Condolences On the Passing of Dan Sleigh

press release

Statement by Minister Anroux Marais: We mourn the passing of a brilliant historian and novelist, Dan Sleigh

It is with great sadness that the Western Cape Government has heard of the death of Dan Sleigh.

Dan was well known as a historian, writer and conservationist. Born and raised in the West Coast region of the Western Cape, Dan had a keen interest in history and languages, and received a PhD in History at the University of Stellenbosch in 1987. His work in researching and writing about the history of the Cape has created a valuable archive and body of knowledge that researchers will still use for many years to come.

His book "Eilande" was published in 2002 and is regarded as one of the quintessential historical novels of the time. It won many local and international prizes and has been translated into Dutch and English. Dan continued researching and writing throughout his life and he has made immense contributions to many research projects.

Minister Marais said: "Dan Sleigh made a tremendous impact through his work as a novelist and historian. He possessed a range of knowledge that we will probably not see in anyone else again. His passion and drive for his research showed in everything that he did. We have lost a legend of the arts with his passing."

Our condolences go out to Dan's family, friends and all those who knew and worked with him.