Kenya: Court Adjourns Sh63 Billion Graft Case Against Former Finance CS Henry Rotich

31 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Anti Corruption court has allowed the prosecution's application to adjourn Sh63 billion graft case facing former Finance Minister Henry Rotich and nine others.

The adjournment seeks to allow a witness to present himself to court tomorrow.

The trial magistrate Eunice Nyutu was told by the prosecution that the second witness was turn up for cross examination by defense lawyers but was held up after he lost a close relative.

The defense counsels led by Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi, Philip Nyachoti and Katwa Kigen did object to the prosecution's application to adjournment.

They said they will be ready to proceed tomorrow with cross examination tomorrow from 9.30 am.

Rotich and his co-accussed are charged with offence of having graft the amount that was ment for the construction of Aror and Kimwarer dams in Rift Valley.

The lucrative tender wae given to the Italian company but the same was not constructed according to prosecution.

The accused were charged way back in 2019 and only two witnesses have testified.

However during the pretrial former principal secretary in the ministry of finance Njuguna Thuge was discharged and made a prosecution's witness.

