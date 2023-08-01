Kenya: Amnesty International Asks Govt to Build Safe Houses for Children Who Are Victims of Violence

Kisii — Amnesty International Executive Director, Irungu Houghton has called for immediate implementation and establishment of safe house for abused minors to protect them from further harm.

Speaking in Kisii during a meeting with the members, Executive director, said that, safe house would be the best solution for the victims so that they cannot get in touch with the perpetrators.

He noted that there is need for more safe houses to be put in operational to shelter the victims.

Further Irungu said without having no safe houses that would still be a challenge in cases of incest where the perpetrators are the survivors' fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles and cousins.

"Imagine a parent taking their daughter to the hospital for treatment then later police station, all the counseling done, and at the end of the day the survivor goes back to the same community or home where the incident occurred, that's doing injustice to the victim," Irungu said.

The recent conviction of the individuals involved in Baby Sagini's case was praised as a step towards deterring child abuse

Irungu lauded the Kisii Law Courts for convicting family members who gouged out Baby Sagini 's eyes.

The accused persons Alex Maina Ochogo, Pacificah Nyakerario and Rael Nyakerario were sentenced 40, 10 and 5 years respectively for the offence of grievous bodily harm contrary to section 234 of the penal code.

He noted that the Court did justice to baby Sagini, and it was a win for the baby, but a lesson to those with the intent of engaging in any child abuse.

He cited that that is the deterrent way to stop any child abuse in the society.

Irungu urged Kisii residents to register and be part of the Amnesty team.

He emphasized there is need for the government to run shelters where everything is done for the survivors as they keep safe and wait for justice to be served.

He attributed the lack of safe houses across the region to a lack of seriousness when it comes to handling SGBV cases.

His sentiments were echoed by Kisii County Amnesty International Chapter Chair Henry, said that the county is ready to move on matters of human rights and advocacy.

Henry calls for national and county government to collaborate to reduce any formal of child abuse in the community.