Kenya: Nakuru Derby Headlines Prinsloo as Sevens Circuit Resumes in 'Naxvegas'

Nairobi — The Nakuru Derby between Menengai Oilers and Nakuru RFC will be the highlight of this weekend's Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru as the National Sevens Circuit resumes after a two-week break.

The two city rivals have been pitted against each other in Pool B, alongside Nondies and Catholic University Monks.

Oilers, the reigning National Sevens Circuit and Prinsloo champions, will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing outings at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu where they finished in the quarters and the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa where they lost 10-7 to 'siblings' Kabras Sugar in the final.

Playing on home soil at the Nakuru Athletic Club provides them with the opportunity to reverse their fortunes, get some much-needed wins and catch up to Kabras who lead the Sevens Circuit log with 41 points, two ahead of second-placed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC.

The sugar millers are in Pool A where they will face Western Bulls, Homeboyz and Kisumu.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), winners in Kisumu and third-place finishers in Mombasa, are in Pool C alongside three-time National Sevens Circuit champions Kenya Harlequins, Masinde Muliro University and Kenyatta University's Blak Blad.

Pool D features four-time champions Mwamba RFC, Daystar Falcons, Zetech University Oaks and Strathmore Leos.