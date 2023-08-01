Rwanda: EU, Rwanda Sign Rwf26 Billion Deal for Judicial Boost

Rwanda, on July 31, received €19.5 million (approx. Rwf25.6 billion) in a grant agreement with the European Union (EU) aimed to enhance the country's justice and reconciliation efforts.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Justice, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Ambassador of EU to Rwanda, Belén Calvo Uyarra, among others.

Officials noted that this €19.5 million funding will play a vital role in realizing the objectives set forth by Rwanda's Justice, Reconciliation, Law and Order Sector (JRLOS) Strategic Plan 2018-2024, aiming to enhance justice delivery, foster inclusivity, and reinforce human rights.

It is an integral part of the larger €260 million EU support package designated for Rwanda through its 2021-24 Multi-Annual Indicative Programme.

Ndagijimana said that this will contribute to strengthening the capacity of the Justice sector by consolidating reconciliation, and a just and equitable society as a foundation for economic development for all in Rwanda.

"By streamlining legal aid support, the initiative will work toward universal and affordable justice for all, with a strong focus on inclusivity for vulnerable groups as well as respect for human rights."

Calvo Uyarra said that there is continued cooperation between the EU and Rwanda since the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi by strengthening the justice sector and they will continue doing so as the country works towards Vision 2050.

She added that the EU is working with member states to fast-track justice delivery by bringing to book Genocide fugitives in Europe.

Components under which the fund will be used

Under the first component, the action will enhance the professionalism and skills of key justice sector actors, including the Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary, the National Prosecution Authority, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), the Rwanda National Police (RNP), and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

The second component will concentrate on reconciliation, rehabilitation, and unity, supporting the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) and civil society.

This will be done through Technical, Vocational, Education, and Training (TVET) programs which will empower prisoners and former Genocide perpetrators with essential skills, reducing recidivism upon their reintegration into society. Concurrently, the EU will support civil society organizations (CSOs) to carry out socio-psychological healing and reconciliation processes at the community level to enhance resilience and unity across the country.

The third component will focus on amplifying the voice and accountability of civil society. By empowering CSOs to work closely with citizens, the programme aims to tackle issues of accountability effectively.

The initiative is set to build upon the accomplishments of previous programmes carried out by the EU and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Rwanda's justice sector over the past two decades. In doing so, it will fulfill political, economic, and social rights, and promote gender equality, aligning with Rwanda's international human rights commitments.