Kenya: Communications Authority of Kenya Boss Chiloba Says SIM Card Registration Compliance at 97%

31 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) says the SIM card registration compliance by Safaricom and Airtel is at 97 percent.

Speaking during the launch of the ICT ministry's one-year performance report, Chiloba stated that this followed the nationwide campaign n that had been launched by the authority.

The 2015 CA’s Registration of SIM Card Regulations prohibits SIM cards hawking, slapping a six-month jail term, a Sh300,000 or both for those contravening the law.

It aims to streamline SIM card registration by agents that has been a source of constant pain for telcos and regulator amid an increase in cyber crimes as well as terrorism cases, among others.

Under the new regulation, mobile operators are required to update customers’ details with a digital passport-size photo of the customer and their national ID, and a passport for refugees and others.

