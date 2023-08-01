Kenya: Kalonzo to Lead Azimio in Talks With Kenya Kwanza Team

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja Coalition has appointed a five member delegation team led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to engage in dialogue with their counterparts in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition.

The Musyoka-led team will include Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi, Democratic Action Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni respectively.

This comes after former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo brokered a pact between President Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to facilitate a ten-member team to hold talks aimed at ending the social, economic and political situation facing Kenyans.

In a statement, the Opposition Coalition stated that the team will be required to engage in dialogue on four thematic areas which include ways to lower the escalating cost of life and the audit of 2022 presidential elections.

Others include the bipartisan reconstitution of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Inclusivity in national affairs and respect for political parties in line with the Constitution.

"Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise. Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza's right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues," the statement read.

The President William Ruto bandwagon is yet to appoint a team to represent them in the deliberations aimed at unlocking the stalemate between the two opposing sides with Azimio indicating that the talks should begin tomorrow.

Both sides were required to appoint a five member team; two Members of Parliament, two members from outside Parliament and the leader of the parliamentary leadership.