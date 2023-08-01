Kenya: United States-Based Austin Omondi Dares to Dream About NBA

Johannesburg — As youngsters stepped up to represent their nations at the 20th anniversary of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) in Johannesburg, South Africa, Austin Omondi Kiggundu expounded why the NBA initiative represents a chance for the world to see what Kenya has to offer.

The United States of America-based Kenyan was one of the two players selected in the 2023 BWB camp which has unearthed amazing talent.

Asked what it felt like to be at the annual camp, Omondi explained: "The experience was good and intense. When you get players from all over the continent playing together, is good experience and I would like to come back again."

Omondi says it was an amazing feeling raising the Kenyan flag high in the four-day camp that concluded Monday where the best performers were awarded.

"It's great representing my county. I have learnt a lot from the coaches, like I should not overthink, yesterday I was overthinking and I made some wrong decisions because there was too much going on in my head, but coaches told me to relax and it all went well," Omondi, who hails from Virginia said.

He added, "learning from the coaches was an amazing experience, in my team we had the privilege of being trained by Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham and NBA player, Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic, it was a good seeing how they coach and how they handle intensity of the game."

Asked what advice he is willing to give aspiring young Kenyans desirous to making it big in the sport, Omondi explained: "Just keep on working. It's you against the world, I mean, it's a lot of work to do, so, just put your head down and work extra hard and you will make it in the long run," the 12th grade (senior year) student expounded.

Omondi's role models are his parents: "My parents have worked so hard for the position I am in right now; they never gave up on me. Hopefully I will one day play in the NBA, but for now I just need to keep working and getting better. I have a lot of things to work on that I have learnt from the camp. The sky is the limit though.

His role models are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and legendary Michael Jordan.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Johannesburg, South Africa-