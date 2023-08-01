Tanzania: CIP, Tari to Promote Potato Production in Lake Zone

Geita — THE International Potatoes Centre (CIP) has set strategies to promote production of sweet potatoes by increasing the yields from less than five tonnes per hectare to 20 tonnes, equivalent to an increase of 75 per cent.

The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) through the Programme for Seed System Innovation of Vegetatively-propagated crops (VPCs) in Africa (PROSSIVA).

It has been noted that Prossiva project is designed to strengthen seed systems of vegetatively propagated crops - banana/plantain, cassava, sweet potatoes and yams.

The Research Officer from CIP, Mr Saadan Edson, spoke of the project over the weekend in Geita Town Council during an event held to build capacity among the Lake Zone sweet potato farmers.

He said the project is implemented through the production and distribution of advanced sweet potato seeds, including stressing on the need for stakeholders, including farmers to adhere the best agricultural principles.

Mr Eddon adhering to the best and modern farming principles helps to improve productivity.

"A large percentage of potato farmers use locally produced seeds where 90 per cent of those seeds are infected with viruses. Now if you sow seeds that contain viruses, the yields become less," he argued.

Coordinator of the Prossiva Project, who is a Research Officer from TARI-Ukiriguru, Dr Hadija Ally commented that through the project they focus on research to look for the best potato seeds that are compatible with the climate of the area.

She said the implementation of the Prossiva project started in April 2023 and is expected to be complete in December 2024 with the funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation amounting to 129,000 US dollars.

Dr Hadija said the preliminary target for the project is to promote 200,000 sweet potato farmers who will work as goodwill ambassadors to achieve the secondary target of two million farmers.

The secretary of the Association of Lake Zone Potato Producers, Mr Daniel Opanga, admitted that production of the produce is still low because last season farmers in the Lake Region produced only about 2,500 tonnes of sweet potatoes.

Geita District Council Agricultural Officer, Richard Kapyella said the council keeps on collecting data on potato producers so as to supply them with quality seeds.

He said the council already has sweet potato fields at Bukoli Ward in addition to managing a potato seed nursery at Nungwe Village with the capacity to produce 5,000 seedlings.

Geita District Commissioner Cornel Magembe urged TARI and partner institutions to effectively pursue goals they set including provision of education to rural areas with the aim of raising awareness among farmers.