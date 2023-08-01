Uganda: Airtel Pledges Continued Support to Buganda As Kabaka Celebrates 30th Coronation Anniversary

Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda have pledged their continued support to Buganda Kingdom as it has been for almost two decades.

Speaking during the 30th coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi on Monday, Airtel Managing Director, Manoj Murali said the telecom company is committed to participating in socio-economic activities championed by the kingdom that are intended to improve the livelihood of its people.

"We are pleased to be part of this celebration which is not only a historic event, but an occasion that signifies the exemplary leadership of His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda," Manoj said.

Over the last 10 years, in partnership with Airtel Uganda, Buganda Kingdom has conducted a number of social corporate initiatives that in development.

"We have officially activated our first 5G site at Bulange, Mengo as part of the coronation anniversary activities and we will continue to roll the fast-speed network across the country so that we give people in Buganda and beyond a reason to imagine. We pledge to continue supporting the Kingdom as well as innovate products and services like the 5G network so that our people can harness their full potential."

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga hailed Airtel Uganda for the relationship with Buganda Kingdom for all the years.

The coronation anniversary celebrates the enthronement of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in 1993.

It is a key calendar event within the Kingdom which showcases the milestones, culture, and traditions that have been preserved by the Kingdom since its establishment.

The 30th Kabaka Coronation anniversary celebration featured cultural displays, traditional performances, and various activities showcasing Buganda's rich heritage.