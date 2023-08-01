Tanzania/Egypt: Best Wishes Mayele, Welcome Konkan

YOUNG Africans have wished their former striker Fiston Mayele the best of luck as he opens a new chapter of his career with Egyptian side, Pyramids FC.

The last season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the top-flight league was officially unveiled by Pyramids on Sunday night through their verified official Instagram page.

"We wish him all the best at his new club and we appreciate the value he added in our squad throughout his stay," reads part of a statement from Yanga.

Also, the team's Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho wished his former teammate a successful stay at Pyramids.

Meanwhile, the Jangwani street-based club via Media and Communication Manager Ali Kamwe said there is no need to compare their newly acquired Ghanaian striker Hafiz Konkani with Mayele.

"When we brought in Mayele, people said he was far behind Heritier Makambo but after establishing himself in the league, they respected him for what he was doing on the pitch.

"Likewise, for Konkani, it is just a matter of time before people appreciate his potential and last season, he scooped the second slot on the top goal scorers list for Ghana Premier League," Kamwe said.

The Ghanaian marksman is set to compete for playing time against Kennedy Musonda, Clement Mzize, and Crispin Ngushi.

Kamwe also revealed that so far, all players who were on the club's recruitment list for the 2023/24 league season are in the camp preparing for the upcoming campaign.

"The transfer window has not yet been closed though we have already got players who were proposed by the technical bench...if coach Miguel Gamondi sees a need to inject another player, the management will consider it," he said.

Meanwhile, Yanga produced a 10-0 win over Magereza DSM in a friendly match at their camping venue, Avic Town in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam recently in their second friendly match of the progressing pre-season drills.

Musonda and Mzize each claimed a hat-trick while Stephanie Aziz Ki, Maxi Nzengeli, Mahlatse Makudubela, and Pacome Zouzou contributed a goal each.

Yanga's first friendly encounter was a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa during a climax of Mwanachi Week at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city with Musonda netting the solitary goal.