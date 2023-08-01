Botswana: Poetess Releases Book On Personal Transformation

Kanye — Upcoming poetess, Poloko Otlogetswe has released a book titled The Stillness of My Dying Star that empowers readers to take control of their lives and heal from within.

In an interview recently, the 28-year-old Kanye native says she aspires to change the world not only through the art of spoken word, but also in script.

She says the book, which managed to scoop the 2022/23 Best Literature Award Winner courtesy of Poetic Blood Publisher, offers a vast knowledge of essential life skills crucial for readers in the fast-paced and ever evolving world.

The multi-talented diva whose career spanned over the years says that she does not want to limit herself to one talent, as a poet who specialises in background recitals for drama and theatre performances, hence the birth of her debut book.

Giving an overview on the book, Otlogetswe describes the book as an epitome of real life challenges that people come across in their daily lives.

"This book offers a heart-warming inspirational story of an unwavering belief in one's dreams and capacity to finding the way to sing away disappointment caused by life's challenges," says Otlogetswe.

She says she has deliberately planned in to break the silence and reach-out to the voiceless through her book, which is a collection of poems, empowering people to speak good things and see a better version of themselves into reality.

She shares that the book is ideal for people in need of an optimistic account of finding inner peace and individuals can attain that by enjoying little pleasures that nature has to offer.

"Whatever makes you uncomfortable is your biggest opportunity for growth. We explore this through the powerful connection between life challenges and my profound love for the stars," says Otlogetswe.

She adds that the book also guides the reader through a self-journey of discovery, providing tools to identify and release negative thoughts, practice self-love and create positive affirmations for personal transformation.

"Filled with inspiring poems of healing and practical exercises, the book offers a holistic approach to mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

The Stillness of My Dying Star waxes eloquent ideas about life's priceless moments which act as a balm for people coping with personal and spiritual crisis," says Otlogetswe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, she states that, "The star is said to be extremely bright as it dies, which is the background scene which 'we' do not get to see with our naked eyes."

Otlogetswe notes that most often than not, people feel and see stars as distant, still as a dead sea and beautiful 'but in the literal sense death is not such a pleasant thing.

She says the book is divided into seasons to indicate the different challenges faced by people in their lives, adding that it also consists of poems that could help improve shy people's confidence.

According to the writer, the stars portray a typical situation of a real life as people often see their friends and family hiding beneath the make-up, good cologne and good apparel.

She asks, "Have you ever been troubled and walked outside in the heat of the night and looked up at the sky and felt a stream of stillness tender as a sun smitten dew flow into your soul?

Well that is how life is like and so you are bound to relate with this book."

She states that most often than not, people do not talk about such experiences, adding that the midnight moon atmosphere usually provides an ambience.

BOPA