Rwanda: Super Falcons Players to Pocket U.S.$60,000 Each If They Qualify to Knockout Stage

31 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Each of the 23 players of the Nigerian Women's national team will take home $60,000 if they reach the round of 16 of the World Cup currently going on in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons have already pocketed $30,000 each as an appearance fee. They will get another $60,000 from the government of Nigeria if they make it to the knockout stage.

Nigeria has four points from four games having recorded a goalless draw with Canada and defeated Australia 3-2.

They need one point against Ireland, who are yet to get a point, in order to sail through.

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum admits it won't be easy as the Irish could spoil their party.

"A win certainly gives us the chance to even win the group, and without getting the result, we could be out on goal difference," Waldrum stated ahead of the game on Monday, July 31.

"So, still a lot to play for and just trying to keep them (players) focused and not read the hype that is going on in the media, stay level-headed, be professional, and make sure we finish out the job."

Nigeria and Canada are tied on top of Group B with four points and a plus of one goal. The African giants need to avoid defeat against Ireland at the Brisbane Stadium in order to qualify for the round of 16.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.