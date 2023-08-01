Rwanda: Super Falcons Players to Pocket U.S.$60,000 Each If They Qualify to Knockout Stage

Each of the 23 players of the Nigerian Women's national team will take home $60,000 if they reach the round of 16 of the World Cup currently going on in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons have already pocketed $30,000 each as an appearance fee. They will get another $60,000 from the government of Nigeria if they make it to the knockout stage.

Nigeria has four points from four games having recorded a goalless draw with Canada and defeated Australia 3-2.

They need one point against Ireland, who are yet to get a point, in order to sail through.

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum admits it won't be easy as the Irish could spoil their party.

"A win certainly gives us the chance to even win the group, and without getting the result, we could be out on goal difference," Waldrum stated ahead of the game on Monday, July 31.

"So, still a lot to play for and just trying to keep them (players) focused and not read the hype that is going on in the media, stay level-headed, be professional, and make sure we finish out the job."

Nigeria and Canada are tied on top of Group B with four points and a plus of one goal. The African giants need to avoid defeat against Ireland at the Brisbane Stadium in order to qualify for the round of 16.