Ethiopia: Adigrat, Aksum Universities to Resume Education After Two-Year Hiatus

Addis Abeba — Adigrat and Aksum universities in Tigray region have recently announced the resumption of education for their regular students after a two-year interruption.

Adigrat University has requested regular students, including postgraduate students who were unable to study at other public universities, to report to the main campus from 5 - 7 August, 2023. Additionally, regular students from other universities who are interested in joining Adigrat University are invited to report on 9 - 10 August, 2023.

Similarly, Aksum University has announced its plans to admit students starting on 8 August, 2023. The institution is currently in the process of finalizing preparation for teaching and learning, which includes maintenance work on water installations within the campus.

Both universities have also requested their former teachers, who were temporarily reassigned to other universities, to return and assist in the resumption of education.

Tigray region houses four public universities, namely Mekele, Aksum, Adigrat, and Raya, out of the 45 public universities under the Ministry of Education. However, higher education had been shut down in the region as a consequence of the two-year-long war between the federal government and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Primary and secondary education in the Tigray region has also been halted for the past three consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent two-year war between the federal government and the Tigrayan forces. This conflict has caused significant damage to the region's educational sector, leaving approximately 2.4 million elementary and secondary students out of school.

Following a peace agreement between the federal government and the TPLF in November 2022, the interim administration of Tigray swiftly reopened schools across the region in May 2023, except in areas under foreign forces, specifically the western and southern parts of Tigray. AS