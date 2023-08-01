Uganda: UPDF Contingent Starts Search, Disposal of Unexploded Ordnance in Eastern DRC Villages

The Ugandan army(UPDF) contingent under the East African Regional Force (EACRF) has commenced an exercise to clear and dispose unexploded ordnance in Eastern DRC where they are deployed.

As part of the exercise, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team under the UPDF Field Engineering Unit has safely disposed 18 pieces of assorted unexploded ordnance including rocket propelled grenade (RPG) bombs, main battle tank bombs, anti -tank bombs, 82 millimeter recoilless bombs, bomb fuses, hand grenade and assorted live ammunition of assault rifle weapons from several plantations, fields and bushes within the villages of Mabenga.

The commanding officer of the 9th battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Mawanda Lubega said that since the UPDF Contingent occupied the general areas of Mabenga, peace and calmness has been restored and as a result, the civilians have gone back to cultivate their fields but are faced with a challenge of unexploded ordinances left behind as a result of previous wars.

"As the UPDF contingent, we have the obligation of protecting the civilians against the dangers of the unexploded ordinances adding that some of the bombs were still functional and pose a great danger to human lives and animals if tampered with," Lt Col Mawanda said.

Mabenga is 37 kilometers from Rutshuru-Kiwanja town center and is one of the food producing areas of North Kivu were food and cash crops ranging from maize, soya, beans, cassava and sorghum are produced to sustain the population of not only Rutshuru territory but North Kivu and beyond.

The UPDF EOD Field Engineering Commander Maj Julius Aine said that the community heeded to their advice about the management of the explosives and advised the community to be vigilant and careful when dealing with unknown materials because the bombs are deadly and can cause death once they explode.

Speaking in response, farmers from Mabenga lauded the UPDF EACRF Contingent for the efforts towards removing the ordnances.

The farmers urged EACRF and partners to come to their rescue and rid the general areas of North Kivu because their lives depend on agriculture and animal husbandry.