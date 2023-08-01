Liberia: Violent Gang Attacks Arcelormittal's Mines - Damages Vehicles and Mining Equipment

Yekepa, Nimba County — ArcelorMittal Liberia's Tokadeh Mines over the weekend experienced a violent attack by an armed gang of unknown individuals. The incident resulted in the destruction of valuable mining assets, including vehicles and equipment, and left one employee wounded by gunfire. The injured employee is currently in stable condition and under close observation by the company's medical team.

The attack was reportedly carried out by an agitated group from Zolowee Town in District 2 of Nimba County. The incident began the previous night when the Police Support Unit of the Liberia National Police barricaded several homes in Zolowee Town. The following day, a search warrant was presented to the Town Chief by law enforcement officers, requesting permission to search certain homes in the area.

During the search, several drums of fuel, gallons, and other items believed to belong to the mining company were found, further escalating tensions. As the police were leaving the town, they were attacked by angry citizens, resulting in the destruction of their vehicle and the injury of one police officer and a Company employee operating a machine.

As a consequence of the violent gang attacks at the Tokadeh Mine, ArcelorMittal Liberia has been forced to suspend mining activities temporarily. The damages incurred have affected normal operations, leading to the departure of many workers, including foreign staff, who left for Monrovia. The company's mining equipment and vehicles have also been damaged or immobilized.

The incident has prompted ArcelorMittal Liberia to call for a thorough investigation by the Justice Ministry and Ministry of Defence to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack on its operations.

The situation has had serious repercussions, and the company anticipates that it will be unable to carry out any mining works for a period of six to ten months. This disruption in operations will undoubtedly have significant economic and social consequences for the company and the local community.

ArcelorMittal Liberia firmly condemns any form of violence and emphasizes that the safety and well-being of its employees remain a top priority. The company will continue to work diligently to ensure the security of its staff members and cooperate with authorities to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and several individuals have been arrested in connection with the violent attacks. As the situation develops, further updates will be provided to the public.

