Rwandan Author Seeks to Help Vulnerable Children Access Education

Modeste Muhire, the author of "A Tale of Gratitude," has pledged to utilize the proceeds from book sales to support vulnerable children who are currently facing the same hardships he endured during his early life when he and his family struggled to afford school fees.

He made this commitment during the launch of his autobiography on July 30 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

Having received support from the Ministry of Local Government that helped pay his school fees during his secondary school years, Muhire recognizes that there are other children facing similar challenges who didn't have the same opportunities. As an expression of gratitude to both the government and God, he aims to contribute and help those in need.

Currently serving as the Director of Human Resources at the central bank and a father of five, Muhire, along with his team, has established a foundation to provide assistance. Their initial plan is to support 30 children, one from each district in Rwanda, and they welcome anyone willing to support this initiative.

Muhire's motivation for writing "A Tale of Gratitude" extended beyond preserving his family's history; it was also a tribute to thank God for the 45 years of life he has lived and the people who supported him through the challenges he faced, from being a refugee in Tanzania to rebuilding his life in Rwanda.

During the book launch event, the author expressed special gratitude to those who helped him throughout his journey by giving them gifts. He acknowledges their support, whether it was for education or daily living, which played a crucial role in shaping the person he is today.

Priced at Rwf 35,000, "A Tale of Gratitude" is currently available in English, and plans are underway to translate it into other languages, including French and Kinyarwanda, along with the creation of audio versions, according to the author.

To Muhire, the most significant lesson in the book is resilience in the face of adversity. He urges people not to be discouraged and exemplifies this through his own story of overcoming challenges.

Another lesson, according to Muhire, is to extend a helping hand to those who are struggling while still alive. He emphasizes the importance of thanking those who have supported one along their journey, as it inspires them to continue doing good and fosters a culture of gratitude.

"A Tale of Gratitude" also delves into the history of Rwandans who became refugees in 1959, highlighting the uniqueness of this historical account, as there are few books that recount this specific period.

Readers give feedback

Fred Kiiza, one of the beta readers and editors of the book, expressed that "A Tale of Gratitude" taught him a valuable lesson: not all problems and challenges a person faces are meant to destroy them but to make them stronger.

He highlighted the book's message of perceiving life as a miracle and learning to identify the roles played by God, oneself, and others, emphasizing the significant impact of small acts of kindness and encouraging gratitude towards those who lend a helping hand.

Jan Tibamwenda, a Ugandan reader, underlined the importance of having a personal vision and thinking big, using Muhire's example from chapter 11 as inspiration.

According to Tibamwenda, Muhire's personal vision acted as a guiding force for all his endeavors, directing his actions and goals towards its realization.

He said that Muhire's vision could be defined by four elements: becoming an intellectual and academic giant with degrees and qualifications, achieving outstanding professional recognition on a national and international level, excelling academically despite various responsibilities, and utilizing his high IQ to analyze and strategize for success.

Peace Bureshyo, another reader, said that being positive and resilient in all situations was a significant takeaway from the author's story, leaving a lasting impression on her.

Bureshyo highlighted the importance of courage in moving forward, noting that Muhire believed in understanding one's roots, knowing where he came from, and embracing his history as a source of strength.