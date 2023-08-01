Kenya: President Ruto Says That Corruption Has No Place in His Govt

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said he will protect public resources with zeal.

He noted that it will not be business as usual to public servants with affinity to abuse public resources.

The Head of State regretted that it has become fashionable for some people to work in public offices to steal.

The President insisted that corruption must be tamed, especially in the procurement space.

"We will not wait until when money is lost. We will deal with it from the level when we notice its signs."

He maintained that there will be no money to steal but to deliver Government programmes.

The Head of State asked public servants to be servants rather than masters of the people.

He added that incompetence will not be tolerated.

"We must work harder and better to deliver on our promises. We have an opportunity to change our country."

The President was speaking during the signing of the 2023/2024 Ministerial Performance Contracts at State House, Nairobi.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, UN Resident Co-ordinator Stephen Jackson, among others, were present.

President Ruto explained that the Government had resolved to enhance its performance by incorporating the actualisation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda into the performance contracting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our objective is to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of public services."

He said this will be done through accountable, responsible and transparent use of public resources.

Mr Gachagua asked public servants to be service-driven.

He said there is no time to waste.

"Our friendship will only be based on performance. Let us work and do what we have to do for Kenyans," he argued.

On his part, Mr Mudavadi said there is need to streamline performance management in the public sector.

This, he noted, will help in planning, budgeting and performance.

"Public sector reforms must be pursued to transform the public sector and create an environment that will boost performance," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Jackson lauded the Government for giving prominence to performance contracts.

He said it was essential for guaranteed provision of basic services to the people.

"Kenyans deserve a 21st century service. Public service reforms remain our central focus in supporting Kenya," he noted.

Efficient service delivery, he added, should go beyond the national level to the grassroots. - Presidential Communication Service