Rwanda Elected Executive Member of Global Tourism Body

Rwanda has been elected as a member of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) during the 66th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa.

UNWTO is an agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

The UNWTO Executive Council acts as the governing board of the organisation and takes all necessary measures and decisions linked to global tourism development.

At the meeting held recently, Rwanda was elected by 14 votes out of a possible 20, joining Ghana, Nigeria Namibia, Tanzania, and DR Congo for the Executive Council's 2023-2027 term.

In addition, Rwanda is now part of the working group for the setup of the Tourism PanAfrican Fund together with Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and Zambia. It works directly with the Secretary General and the Council members meet at least twice a year during their four-year tenure.

Michaëlla Rugwizangoga, Chief Tourism Officer at the Rwanda Development Board, said: "We're very pleased to join the UNWTO Executive Council. Rwanda's mandate will focus on African integration by promoting intra-African travel, sports tourism, sustainability and nature-positive tourism."

Rwanda has in recent years been actively investing in the MICE sector with hope it could generate economic value for the country as well as raise its profile as a destination for business.

In 2022, tourism revenues rose to $445 million (about Rwf496 billion) a 171.3 percent increase from $164 million in 2021. The sector remains Rwanda's leading forex earner.

Investments made in promoting and positioning the country's tourism attractions and creating diverse avenues and efforts in nature conservation has played a crucial role in securing such important seats in decision-making rooms at both regional and international level.

The Annual General Assembly of the UNWTO will take place in Uzbekistan from October 16 to 18 2023.

Algeria will welcome the 67th Regional Commission for Africa meeting in 2024.