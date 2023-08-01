Rwanda: Alight Rwanda Empowers Refugees in Mahama Camp

Alight Rwanda, a global humanitarian organization, on Friday, July 29 joined refugees and locals in Mahama Refugee Camp, in Kirehe District, Eastern Province for a special Umuganda (community work) where the organisation pledged continued support for vulnerable people.

The event was graced by government officials including the Mayor of Kirehe District, Bruno Rangira, the Country Director of Alight Rwanda Eunice Mwende and the CEO of Global Alight Joselyn Wyatt.

During their visit, they engaged in community work (Umuganda) by constructing a house for a widow with six children, who resides in the hosting community alongside the refugee camp. This act exemplified the organization's commitment to improving the lives of both refugees and locals, fostering unity and understanding between them.

Alight gave a cheque of Rwf 3 million for health insurance (Mutuelle de Santé), that will cover 1000 Rwandans. This contribution ensures that these individuals have access to medical services and treatment when needed.

Jeanette Nyirahabarurema, a single parent with six children and a beneficiary of Alight's projects, shared her heartfelt experiences, emphasizing the positive impact of these initiatives on their lives and the community as a whole.

"The assistance provided has not only relieved the financial strain but also offered a glimmer of hope and a pathway towards a healthier and more stable future for me and my children."

Eunice Mwende, the Executive Director of Alight Rwanda, highlighted the organization's approach of co-creating with refugees to meet their needs. Mahama camp stands as a testament to the significant impact they have made in supporting Rwanda's initiatives of empowering refugees to become self-reliant and independent from aid.

Alight showcased programs that are aimed at empowering young people, particularly teenage mothers in refugee camps. These activities included tailoring, mushroom farming, beauty salons, coding schools, and many others, providing the youth with the tools and knowledge to create sustainable livelihoods.

Joselyn Wyatt, the Chief Executive Officer of Alight, commended Rwanda's dedication to hosting and facilitating long-term solutions for the worldwide refugee crisis.

Bruno Rangira, the Mayor of Kirehe District, praised Alight Rwanda for their outstanding support to refugees and hosting communities in crucial areas such as health, livelihood, and sexual reproductive health. Their dedication has positively impacted the overall well-being of these vulnerable populations.

Established in 2015, Mahama Refugee Camp spans 160 hectares of land and is home to over 58,000 refugees, with more than 50.2 percent of the population younger than 18 years old.

With over two decades of continuous presence in Rwanda, Alight has played a critical role in helping refugees rebuild their lives. Presently, the organization works in all five refugee camps in the country, predominantly serving Congolese and Burundian refugees.