Rwanda: Expo2023 - Irembo Showcases New Campaign That Will Ease Digital Services

In a bid to eliminate time wastage in long queues and reduce transport costs incurred while accessing government services in various offices, Irembo, a technology company specializing in digital products to enhance online service delivery, has launched the 'Byikorere Campaign.'

The campaign which started in May and will run for twelve months aims to empower citizens to access government services such as certificates, immigration and identification, police, and land, among others, from the comfort of their homes and offices.

Liliose Nyinawinkindi, the director of customer experience and service distribution, says that the campaign is designed to enable Rwandans to save time and effort while accessing essential services independently.

The 'Byikorere Campaign' is currently being showcased at the International Trade Fair, Expo 2023, which commenced on July 26 and will run until August 15 at Gikondo.

Nyinawinkindi emphasizes that Rwandans will have full transparency on the cost of each service as all details are available on the Irembo platform. In case of any challenges in accessing services, support agents are readily available to assist citizens.

As citizens learn and explore the platform, the primary goal is to enhance their quality of life.

The campaign encourages citizens to be proactive participants in the digital transformation of the public sector, rather than being passive recipients of services.

"We have realized that some Rwandans have no clue about the government services available, but the campaign will provide them with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to access and navigate government services independently throughout the campaign."

At the Expo, Irembo support team provides informative sessions and interactive conversations to equip citizens with the skills to utilize digital platforms comfortably and confidently for their services.

Nyinawinkindi highlights the progress made by Irembo, transitioning from lengthy processes that required document attachments to a simple and efficient service delivery system, accessible through gadgets like mobile phones, which a significant number of Rwandans can afford.

Irembo has also introduced a What'sApp communication channel, 250792222220, where citizens can receive immediate answers to questions concerning any services.

For inquiries requiring further details, Irembo agents will follow up and provide feedback within 24 hours. Additionally, Irembo is collecting feedback from customers to continually improve their services.

"Moving forward, we don't only look forward to providing quick services, but also to protect citizens' data."