Rwanda: World Breastfeeding Week - Five Things to Know

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an annual celebration that is held every year from August 1 to August 7. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) more than half a billion working women are not given essential maternity protections in national laws. Just 20 per cent of countries require employers to provide employees with paid breaks and facilities for breastfeeding or expressing milk. Fewer than half of infants under 6 months of age are exclusively breastfed globally.

Marking the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an international campaign to raise awareness and stir action on themes related to breastfeeding, is supported by WHO, UNICEF, and many Ministries of Health and civil society partners.

The week runs from August 1-7.

This year's theme focuses on breastfeeding and work, providing a strategic opportunity to advocate for essential maternity rights that support breastfeeding - maternity leave for a minimum of 18 weeks, preferably more than six months, and workplace accommodations after this point.

"Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival and yet currently, fewer than half of infants under six months old are exclusively breastfed. Breastfeeding provides vital health and nutritional benefits for children with positive lifelong impacts, building healthier populations and workforces for the future," states WHO.

Five things to take note of WBW as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO);

1. There is still a lag, way forward

WHO states that the above are urgent issues for ensuring women can breastfeed as long as they wish, stressing that more than half a billion working women are not given basic maternity provisions; many more find themselves unsupported when they go back to work.

Through the breastfeeding campaign, WHO, among other health organizations will throughout the week spearhead best practices for workplace-related breastfeeding support, in different countries, across different contract types and sectors, and stimulate actions that can be taken to assist ensure breastfeeding works for all women who work, wherever they work.

2. The support women require

Women shouldn't have to choose between breastfeeding their children and their jobs. Breastfeeding support is possible regardless of workplace, sector, or contract type. Effective maternity protections improve children's and their health and increase breastfeeding.

3. Role of policymakers

They should legislate at least 18 weeks, preferably more than six months, paid maternity leave, paid time off for breastfeeding or expressing milk upon returning to work, and flexible return to work options.

Lawmakers ought to ensure that employers provide paid time off and a dedicated space for breastfeeding or expressing milk after this period, ensure all women have access to maternity entitlements, including those in the informal sector or on limited contracts, and tackle employment-related discrimination against women, for instance during and after pregnancy and birth.

4. Employers' and managers' part

Employers and managers can make breastfeeding and work, effective by providing maternity leave that at minimum, meets the national requirements, offering time and space for breastfeeding or expressing and storing breast milk, and providing options that reduce the separation of women from their babies after maternity leave, such as, flexible work schedules, on-site childcare, teleworking, part-time work, and permitting mothers to bring their babies to work.

5. Support of colleagues

Colleagues play a huge role in boosting the breastfeeding campaign, for example, by being supportive of flexible work arrangements when women return to work, and championing women's rights in the workplace.