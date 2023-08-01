Rwandan Youngster Dusabe Named Most Improved Player at Basketball Without Borders Camp

Rwandan youngster Jane Dusabe, 18, was awarded the Most Improved Player accolade on Monday, July 31, at the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camp 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The four days' camp brought together 80 male and female high-school-age prospects from more than 25 African countries to learn from current and former NBA and WNBA players, legends and coaches.

In an exclusive interview, Dusabe told Times Sport that she is happy to have received the award, adding that the camp was of great value in her growth as a player.

"I benefited a lot because I met players from different countries in Africa. I had the opportunity to be trained by great NBA coaches. I gained a lot," she said.

The BWB has previously been attended by young players who went on to become great in the game. They include NBA stars like Joel Embiid, a Cameroonian professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Pascal Siakam, another Cameroonian professional who features for the Toronto Raptors.

In total, 12 former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA since 2003 while another 54 have been featured on Basketball Africa League (BAL) team rosters over the league's first three seasons.

BWB has reached more than 4,000 participants from 136 countries and territories since 2001, with 111 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA. The NBA and FIBA staged 69 BWB camps in 46 cities across 32 countries.

NBA coaches at the event included Darvin Ham (Lakers), Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings), JB Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers), Dwane Casey (recently with Detroit Pistons) and Dave Joerger (assistant coach, most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers).