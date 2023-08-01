Angola: Vice President Praises Women's Action Towards Society Transformation

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, Monday, considered African women, especially Angolan women, "warriors" and "protagonists of political and social transformations."

In a congratulatory message in reference to African Women's Day, which is marked today, Esperança da Costa also considered African women to be the key players of economic, historical and cultural transformations in their communities.

She emphasised the fact that African women remain determined in the fight for equality, respect and the preservation of the family.

"I address all the women of the cradle continent, especially the Angolan woman, to express my recognition and praise for all that they are and represent in this changing society", says the document.

The Vice President of the Republic recalled that for 61 years the African continent has celebrated this day, which, more than a commemorative date, opens space for reflection.

In her message she added that it is a reflection "on how to remove barriers to favour their sustainable advancement in the different areas of life and how to consolidate achievements".

Esperança da Costa wishes all African women a happy African Women's Day, hoping that success will grow more and more so that achievements in the labour, family and social space are consolidated.

African Women's Day has been celebrated annually since 31 July 1962, a date agreed during the African Women's Conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

At the same conference, the Pan African Women's Organisation was established.

The date serves to honour women for the important role they play in preserving and transmitting civic and moral values, as well as strengthening the cohesion and unity of families. AL/ADR/MRA/jmc