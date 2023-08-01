Somalia: Blast Wounds One in Somali Capital

1 August 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — An explosion caused damage this morning in the Wadajir district of Mogadishu. The explosion from a landmine was targeted at a vehicle carrying soldiers of the government army that was passing through Buulo Hubey neighborhood in Wadajir district.

It has been confirmed that one soldier was injured in the blast, and the vehicle that was bombed was also heavily damaged.

There is no news from government security officials regarding the explosion that took place this morning in Buulo Hubey neighborhood of Wadajir district in Mogadishu.

In Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, there has been an increase in acts of insecurity in recent days, while it is worth noting that the security in Mogadishu has been good for the past few months.

