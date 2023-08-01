Kenya: Govt Disburses Sh2.8 Billion to Over 1 Million Inua Jamii Beneficiaries

Nairobi — The government has disbursed Sh2.8 billion for the Inua Jamii Cash transfer program for July 2023.

An extra Sh4.3 million has additionally been released for the Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) program, which complements the Inua Jamii initiative.

Joseph Motari, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs made the announcement.

The funds have been credited to the accounts of over 1 million Inua Jamii beneficiaries, with each recipient receiving Sh2,000 as payment for July 2023.

"Following a Presidential Directive, the beneficiaries will be receiving payments monthly," Motrari said.

On July 24, 2023, President William Ruto committed that his administration will be diligent in ensuring the timely disbursement of funds.

"If there are people who deserve our support, it is vulnerable in society," he said during an Interdenominational Church Service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday.

The Inua Jamii program is a cash transfer initiative by the Government designed to assist the most vulnerable members of the community.

It provides them with a stipend to protect them from poverty and hunger, ultimately aiming to enhance their quality of life.