Kenya: Kuria Confident About 47 County Industrial Parks in a Year

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has exuded confidence that all the country's 47 counties will have industrial parks by August 2024.

Kuria stated that the government was well on course to construct the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPS) which it intends to leverage on spurring the country's economic growth.

"We will have an Industrial Park in every County in the next 12 months We can not afford a single day lost. We need peace," he said after meeting with the Council of Governors (CoG).

During the meeting, Kuria noted that it emerged "that 32 out of 47 Counties do not have any form of industry save for your usual coffee or tea factory or Posho Mill."

"This, even to me was shocking," he said.

The construction of the parks valued at Sh23.5 billion is in line with the government's bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

According to the Trade Ministry, the project is a farmer-centric and export-oriented approach to ensure small-scale farmers and producers contribute to the aggregation, marketing, and export of produce from across the country.

The centers' locations will subsequently be located within proximity to production areas to serve farmers and primary producers through collection, storage, and sorting, and even primary processing and value addition.

Each CAIP will have a minimum of four manufacturing sheds of 4,000 sqm, thus devolving manufacturing capacity to each of the 47 counties.

In addition, there will be an Aggregation center of 4,000sqms which shall have cold storage facilities to prevent post-harvest losses.