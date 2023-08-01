Botswana: Tsogang Wins Quad Bike Race At Orapa Motor Sport Race

Letlhakane — Orapa based Desert Rats Club rider, Kgosi Tsogang emerged victorious in the masters quad bike race during Orapa Motor Sport race in Letlhakane on Saturday.

Tsogang, who also snatched position one during the Desert Race, said position one was what he had been aiming for this year.

He said he managed to win despite having not prepared for the Orapa race due to injuries he sustained during the Desert Race.

He did the 47 kilometre by four race in 2 hours 14 minutes 06 seconds.

Focus, determination and patience he said were winning traits even in the face of adversity.

"Breakdowns or not ,you need to cross the line," stated Tsogang who is sponsored by ND Investments.

He advised aspiring riders and those wishing to perform well, to set themselves goals in order to actualise their dreams.

Tsogang was followed by the club chairperson, Tinaye Manyothwane who raced two laps in 2 hours 14 minutes 26 seconds while Eddie Seakgano also of Desert Rats who did not finish the race got position three.

In the Juniors, Jordan Maloba got position one in 59 minutes 40 seconds, followed by Radikolo Linchwe with 59 minutes 50 seconds while Cyle Pretorious got position three with 59 minutes 55 seconds.

During the seniors overall John Kelly scooped position one in two hours 05 minutes 12 seconds, followed by Kosmas Mamaloukos in two hours 40 seconds and Anton Herriksen in third position with two hours 22 minutes 58 seconds.

In the ladies overall Elang Chibana took position one in two hours 46 seconds 24 minutes.

Manyothwane, who is also Orapa Motorsport chairperson said the race sought to promote sport tourism in Boteti, nurture talent, enhance health and bring entertainment to the people of Boteti.

The race, he said, was also intended to support businesses in Boteti such as hotels and lodges, as well as small businesses such as street vendors and hawkers.

Manyothwane said they wanted to see the Desert Race coming to Boteti, adding that they had seen an increase in the numbers of supporters.

He however, indicated that they had challenges such as that of sponsorship noting that they did not receive a lot of sponsors in the 2023 race.

He also noted that farm owners were not cooperative as the sport was new to them, indicating that some set traps or barriers in the farms.

Manyothwane said they try to engage and consult with the sponsors to assure them of safety in the sport. The race was sponsored by ND investments, and other sponsors were Debswana, Lucara and Trollope.

BOPA