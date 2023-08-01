Malawi Parliamentary Committee Approves Refugee Relocation Camp

The Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Security on Saturday toured the proposed site for a new refugee camp in the area of Group Village Headman (GVH) Kayilizi in Senior Chief Mwenewenya in Chitipa district.

Speaking after the visit, Chairperson for the Committee, Ralph Jooma, said they were satisfied with the size of the land as it was bigger and close to the border.

"This is unlike Dzaleka, which is in the interior of the country thereby raising security concerns," he observed.

Jooma added that his Committee was excited that traditional leaders and the people of Kayilizi had welcomed the development, saying the coming of the camp would facilitate the provision of social amenities such as education, health services, trade and road infrastructure.

In his remarks, GVH Kayilizi dismissed rumours of resistance by his subjects.

"My people have welcomed the project wholeheartedly. Actually this is a very rural area, it would have taken ages for us to reach urbanization. But with the coming of the camp, we stand to benefit in all sectors," he said

Government decided to close Dzaleka Refugee Camp and find a new site close to the northern borders of the country as one way of improving refugee management.